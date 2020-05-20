Wait time shortening for unemployment money in ND

Representatives for Jobs ND said the wait to receive unemployment money will be shorter now that they have updated their technology.

Sarah Arntson, Communication Officer at Job Service North Dakota, said the times have already started to go down dramatically because of the new programs being built from the ground up.

Arntson said they originally started accepting applications for the pandemic unemployment assistance claims on April 4, but those couldn't be processed until the technology was put in place on April 30.

They also started accepting Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims on April 4, but were not able to adequately process them until last week.

It should only take a few days from the time you get your application in, until you receive a notice of determination, because now everything is up and operating. So that wait time is cut way down. It's way down. It should only be a matter of days,” said Arntson.

Arntson said approved PUA applicants are receiving the minimum $228 in addition to the $600 of initial federal assistance, and will get back pay once their application is done processing.

