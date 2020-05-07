Wachter secretary goes extra mile for teacher appreciation week

This Teacher Appreciation Week one middle school secretary is going to the extra mile to bring a smile to her coworkers faces.

“I’d been trying to figure out how we can show our teachers appreciation,” said Wachter middle school head secretary Kari Leier.

The answer came to Leier in a sign. She spent a day and a half hammering these signs in the yards of all the school’s full-time teachers.

“I pounded about 70 signs into the ground,” said Leier.

She got caught a few times.

“I think four or five teachers caught me. Probably a few more were videotaping me from their window,” said laughs.

And a few more caught her on their security cameras. Leier figures she drove about 300 miles.

“We do have some teachers who live quite a distance from Wachter,” she said. “I want them to know that even though they’re not in our building. We appreciate everything they’re doing for our kids and us. At this time, I think it’s especially important we show that we care for each other.”

“It brought a smile to my face,” said Wachter teacher and coach Andy Prokop. “It makes you feel good that people are still thinking about teachers and school.”

A small yard sign, but a big reminder to these teachers of just how much they’re appreciated.

Leier says she made the signs with her own money and during her own time. She didn’t even tell her administration what she was up to.

She says she’d do it again in a heartbeat to show the teachers how much they’re appreciated.

