Wachter Student Council video to be featured on 'Dr. Oz'

Earlier this week we told you about a teacher appreciation video Wachter Middle School’s Student Council made for their teachers.

Now that video is getting national attention.

A portion of their teacher appreciation video will be featured on Friday’s episode of “Dr. Oz.”

Producers discovered the video on You Tube and reached out to the Student Council to include it in a segment Dr. Oz is doing called “acts of gratitude that will brighten your day.”

The segment includes a 45-second clip from the Wachter video. Student Council advisers say it’s well-deserved recognition for these kids.

“They work really hard to show appreciation. They work hard to develop their own leadership skills and make people laugh; put a smile on their face. The fact that it’s noticed beyond Bismarck is pretty cool for them,” said Natalie Heid, Wachter Student Council adviser.

You can catch Dr. Oz on KFYR-TV at 2 p.m.

