Wachter Student Council surprises teachers with appreciation video

We’ve heard lots of stories about teachers going above and beyond to show their students how much they miss them during distance learning. Now, one group of students has done the same for their teachers.

Wachter Middle school eighth grader Ayden Olson misses his teachers.

"I really just want to see their faces again," said Olson.

Olson and his fellow student council members found a way to see a few Wachter teachers and let them know they’re thinking of them. The kids printed out pictures of a teachers then recorded a video doing something fun with those teachers. Olivia Koch enjoyed a relaxing afternoon with her history teacher.

"We had cucumbers on our eyes and enjoyed some Starbucks because she really likes Starbucks," says Koch, a Wachter middle school eighth grader.

Paige Breuer conducted some scientific experiments with her science teacher and played a little basketball with her gym teacher.

"I broke his ankles," laughed Breuer, an eighth grader at Wachter Middle School.

Breuer collected all the videos and edited them into one teacher appreciation video.

"I hope they were surprised," she said.

A four-minute surprise to show their favorite teachers they’re thinking of them.

"I just hope they understand how much we really do appreciate them," said Breuer.

"I appreciate all they’re doing to help us learn before we go off to high school," added Koch.

"This is our goodbye. We’re never going to see these teachers again. This video is super heartfelt," says Olson.

A heartfelt way to wave goodbye to a memorable year of school.

You can see the students’ video on the Wachter Middle School Student Council Facebook page.