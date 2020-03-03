WSI Funding Ergonomic Improvements

Using outdated machinery or sitting for hours at work can take a toll on your body and over time it can chip away at your health.

The Ergonomic Initiative Grant Program designed by WSI is meant to help employers prevent injuries while indirectly boosting employee morale.

The program provides employers with a network of health care professionals to assess their workplace.

From there, WSI will fund 75 percent of the equipment or supplies necessary to prevent work site injuries.

The program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

So far, the program has helped 3,500 businesses in North Dakota.

"Employers have a tough time sometimes putting money up in front of an injury that hasn't happened yet. So, this is a proactive program. It gives them the financial assistance to get that money up and try to head off some of these claims before they happen," says WSI Program Specialist.

Eligibility is based on standard premium size, and the employer must be registered in North Dakota and have an active account with WSI.

You can find the application to apply online at www.workforcesafety.com.

The program is going into phase three, which will change the eligibility so that smaller employers can receive grant money.