WSC holds its first ever virtual graduation

Students across the country have had to adapt quickly to doing everything school-related online, but some say the most difficult change is having a virtual graduation.

Williston State College celebrated its graduates via Facebook, so students and family could attend the event together.

It was Kandy Edward’s first ever graduation. She is one of about 160 graduates who attended the Facebook Watch Party Friday. She said getting to this point has been difficult for a lot of students since schools went online March 23.

“They said we’ll be back in two weeks after spring break, and then we just never came back. So this graduation was kind of a big piece, and then the way we left it was kind of hard. It was different,” said Edward.

Student Speakers were looking on the bright side, but still feel like they missed out.

“I am actually a first-generation college students, so it was going to be nice to have that little moment of walking across the stage and getting my diploma, but I think the virtual graduation was nice, it was put together well,” said WSC graduate and student speaker Jordan Kulczyk.

They say it’s a graduation they’ll always be able to look back on, and it is reaching more people because it’s online.

WSC graduate and student speaker Alexis Gunderson stated: “All my family that lives everywhere got to see it, which is a plus of course. Although it wasn’t a typical graduation, it was still a graduation.”

All three of the students we talked with are going on to further their education, so they will have another opportunity to walk across the stage.

WSC President Dr. John Miller says they are sending out booklets and diploma covers to graduates. He says an online graduation doesn’t have the same feel, but it was the best option to keep everyone safe while still honoring the graduates’ hard-work.

