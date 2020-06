Voters in Minot elected Bonny Berryman, incumbent Jim Rostad, and Michael Gessner to the Minot Public School Board, unofficial results indicate, according to County Auditor Devra Smestad.

Bonny Berryman received 4,446 votes, Jim Rostad received 4,443, and Michael Gessner received 4,058.

Incumbent Mark Lyman came in fourth with 3,947, followed by Justin Ahmann with 3,573.

The results are unofficial, pending canvassing.