Volunteers in the Capital City spent the day picking up trash as part of the annual Keep Bismarck Clean event.

"This is a great opportunity for people to go out and spruce up our community and clean it up. It's actually a great activity to do during a pandemic because you don't have to really be near anybody," said Bismarck Rotary Club president-elect, Christi Stonecipher.

Bismarck Public Works partnered with the Bismarck Rotary to give out and collect trash bags.