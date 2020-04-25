Volunteers continue to help Turtle Lake pantry during pandemic

According to Feeding America, more than 7 percent of North Dakotans face food insecurities and in some small towns, that number may be even higher.

Volunteers at Trinty Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake continue to operate their food pantry, being careful to follow social distancing guidelines. Although the pandemic is causing economic difficulties, Pastor Sondra Krogstad said donations are still coming in.

"This has brought the whole community together; it has brought our churches together. When you are helping other people, you can't go wrong," said Pastor Sondra Krogstad of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Each church in town takes a month to volunteer at the pantry. For more information search "The Lord's Pantry Turtle Lake-Mercer" on Facebook.