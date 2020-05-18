Vitalant making push for blood donations amid COVID-19

Vitalant is holding its Kick COVID-19 to the Curb Blood Drive Monday through Wednesday this week.

The drive kicked off Monday at the Grand Hotel in Minot. Donor Recruiter Teresa Johnson said she is seeing traditional blood needs returning with state reopenings along with the continually-present cancer care, treating premature babies and heart attacks, among others.

"We're also seeing a number of surgeries coming back online like elective surgeries at area hospitals, so therefore our need is going to increase tremendously," said Johnson.

Face coverings and appointments are required. You can call or text (701) 609-4110 to schedule. The blood drive moves to the Minot Sleep Inn Tuesday-Wednesday from 12-6 p.m.

