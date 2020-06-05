Vitalant is testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Vitalant will be testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibody tests are used to tell if someone has had a past infection of COVID-19.

However this testing does not indicate whether the antibodies neutralize the virus or protects against reinfection.

Vitalant leaders said while a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that donors with COVID-19 antibodies may be considered for COVID plasma donations to help those threatened by COVID-19.

Vitalant Chief of Marketing Cliff Numark said, “They can help a hospital patient in need and then find out the donations will be tested so the donors can know their antibody status so we hope that through this we're really helping the community, certainly the hospital patients as well as the donors."

Once a donor is tested those results will be posted to their private online accounts approximately two weeks after their donation.

The antibody testing is being through August 31.

