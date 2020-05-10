Visit Minot announces 2020 Travel Award winners

Visit Minot has announced this year's Travel Award winners for the top tourism and customer service spots in the Magic City.

Voters picked the Sleep Inn and Suites as the favorite hotel.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo was picked as the top attraction.

The Target store in Minot was voted as the top shopping destination.

Voters said Olive Garden was their favorite restaurant.

And, the North Dakota State Fair came in as the top event.

For this year, 38 percent of the votes came from Canada, 32 percent from Ward County, and the remaining 30 percent from outside the county.

Tourism is the third-largest industry in North Dakota.