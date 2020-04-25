Virtual small business Saturday

Each year local businesses across the state participant in small business Saturday. But as locally owned stores face economic hardship, a dozen Bismarck and Dickinson stores teamed up to celebrate the event again, virtually.

The shop owners are asking members of the community to support stores in their time of need. A mother-daughter team said the hardest part is switching from in person conversations with customers, to messaging over social media.

"So we've never left like virtual presence was that important to us. But now, it has become the only way to do business. So we had to quickly pivot after maybe a week of thinking: 'oh my gosh, what are we doing to do?' We had to decide what we're going to do and how to make it work," said Attitudes co-owner, Jessica Hansen.

Hansen says sales have come in not only from North Dakota but as far away as Ohio and Tennessee as people come together to support small businesses.