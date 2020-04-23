Virtual lessons on quarantine cooking on a budget

Independence, Inc. and the NDSU Extension in Ward County partnered this afternoon for a Quarantine Cooking on a Budget Zoom class.

The lesson was free and gave several steps to curb food expenses while many families have experienced loss of employment and income.

"First we're going to cover programs to help feed families in Ward County. Then we'll be covering different cost-saving steps when visiting the grocery store, ways to utilize foods that you have on hand at home (how to make maybe 2-3 dishes with the leftovers), and drive-thru restaurants (how to incorporate deals with that)," said Trisha Jessen, Family Nutrition Program extenstion agent, NDSU Extension.

You can visit the NDSU Extension - Ward County Facebook page for a Resource Sheet on continuing to navigate through the pandemic. Independence, Inc. is also continuing to offer virtual programming.

