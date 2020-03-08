Virtual golf during winter months

Golf season still about a month away but some are already preparing for opening day. Golf Etc is an indoor virtual golf course. The operations manager says the game continues to evolve to near life like conditions.

"The technology in simulators now are getting pretty, pretty realistic you know. So, it makes it feel that much more real and makes it that much easier to stay competitive," said Golf Etc operations manager, Cole Baker.

Baker says tournaments and game play have grown over the six years they've been open...as courses start to open up in the coming months, Golf Etc will switch from mostly virtual tee times to fixing equipment.