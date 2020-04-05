Virtual field trips allow visitors to explore Bismarck-Mandan attractions

Although Bismarck and Mandan businesses and attractions were forced closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Convention and Visitors Bureau created an easy way to continue exploring the area through a virtual field trip.

The virtual field trip explores some of Bismarck and Mandan's popular attractions such as the Dakota Zoo and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Bismarck City leaders say this is a way to stay connected with the city and help plan for local visits after the pandemic.

“You get a little bit of an idea of some things that are out there virtually, and you can go to the website and learn more about it. Then when our restrictions are lifted you can go out and explore some of these things,” said Sheri Grossman, CEO of Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes the tours will encourage North Dakotans to stay in state this summer to help stimulate the economy that took a hit during the pandemic.

For more about the virtual field trips, visit https://www.noboundariesnd.com/

