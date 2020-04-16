Virtual doctor appointments are becoming more popular in Williston

Primary care doctors at CHI Saint Alexius Health have seen a lot of patients through the HIPAA compliant Zoom calls after only one week in operation.

This is due to the pandemic, and some physicians say it will probably continue rising in popularity.

Doctors can do things like prescribe medication, as well as conduct reviews and well-child checks virtually.

“The things that I’m doing with it are basically discussing pathology reports, giving test results those kinds of things. For my post-operative patients, they need to have a physical exam because I need to look at their incisions and make sure things are healing. So, it doesn’t work as well from a surgical standpoint,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, general surgeon and chief medical officer.

CHI is still offering in-person appointments.

