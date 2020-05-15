State capitol honors fallen officers

Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, the ending to a week dedicated to honoring police officers across the country.

Thursday night, the state capitol building lit up with a thin blue line to symbolize the line of law enforcement that stands between chaos and order, and honor the men and women in who protect and serve our communities.

Governor Doug Burgum directed the flag to fly at half staff today, May 15.

A virtual ceremony to honor the state's fallen heroes will be held at 1 p.m.

To watch, log onto www.attorneygeneralnd.gov. Chaplains from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy will read a roll call as a trumpeter plays "Taps".