Virtual candidate forums scheduled for Minot elections

In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the city to host virtual candidate forums for three days in May.

Three forums, sponsored by the Governmental Affairs committee, will help introduce candidates for various positions up for election this year

The forums will be streamed live on the City of Minot and Minot Chamber Facebook pages, and will go from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

May 12 will feature the Minot Park board Candidates, May 13 will host the Minot Public School Board Candidates, and May 14 Minot City Council Candidates.