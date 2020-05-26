Vietnam Memorial Wall at Air Museum in Minot

The Dakota Territory Air Museum is this season's site for the Tri-State Vietnam Memorial Wall.

"It's such an honor to have the wall here representing the people that we lost. We have a great love for veterans and the people that served, so this was a perfect spot for it," said Robin Brekhus, museum event coordinator.

The wall, along with a solder's cross for battlefield funerals, remembers the lives lost from the Dakotas and Minnesota in the Vietnam War.

"It's an impressive display here, and it brings back memories and that's going back quite a few years," said Skip Gjerde, Disabled American Veterans member.

Gjerde said there were many brave souls from around where the wall stands today.

"We have a number of Minot Vietnam veterans on the wall and from some of the other communities in North Dakota too," said Gjerde.

The Dakota Territory Air Museum communicated with the Fargo Air Museum to host the display this season. The Minot museum and Disabled American Veterans is planning a joint ceremony honoring Victory over Japan Day on August 15.

If you want to see the exhibit, the museum season runs through October 18 with the following hours:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

(other times by appointment)

