Victims identified in fatal crash in Milwaukee with Minot fugitive

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identities of the two people killed following a crash Friday with a man wanted in a Minot homicide investigation.

The victims are 20-year-old Maria Buhler, of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., and 23-year-old Joseph Badora, of Greenfield, Wis., according to Karen Domagalski, the operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Domagalski said that Badora was headed southbound around 9:30 a.m. Friday when an eastbound driver disregarded a red light and struck him.

Buhler, the passenger in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Badora was rushed to a local hospital, and succumbed to his injuries shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Domagalski says both Badora and Buhler were wearing seat belts.

She says next of kin has been notified.

The other driver was later identified as 27-year-old Donald Lee Cooper, Jr., who was being pursued by U.S. Marshals.

Cooper faces a series of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, in the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.

He remains in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. It’s unclear at this time when he will be extradited to North Dakota.

Two other men have been charged in Stephens’ death, and one has already changed his plea.

Criminal charges in the Milwaukee incident are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.