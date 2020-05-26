Victim identified, new details emerge in Minot murder investigation

Minot police are continuing their investigation into a murder Monday at a hotel on the city's northwest side.

It would be the third murder in Minot this year.

Police arrested a 56-year-old Minot man early Monday morning at the Economy Hotel in Northwest Minot.

According to the affidavit which Your News Leader obtained a copy of, he was found in one of the rooms with the victim who suffered from multiple stab wounds.

According to police records, officers responded to reports of a man screaming in the hotel at 6:46 a.m.

They later found the suspect, Milo Whitetail, in one of the rooms with the victim laying on the floor beside him with multiple stab wounds.

Whitetail did claim he was initially acting in self defense after a short altercation occurred but then continued to attack out of anger.

The victim who was later identified as 43-year-old Eric Patterson was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Chief of Police John Klug says that, as of now, it doesn't seem like the two involved had a previous connection.

“It doesn't sound like they had any kind of relationship, it sounds like they may have been acquaintances just through living at the hotel. But it doesn't sound like there was any kind of a friendship or anything involved there,” said Klug.

Whitetail is currently facing a double-A felony intentional or knowing murder charge and could face life in prison if convicted.

He is currently being held at the Ward County Jail and is expected to make his initial appearance in court Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation but police say there is no further threat to the public at this time.