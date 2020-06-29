Victim identified in drowning at Nelson Carlson Lake

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in Saturday’s drowning at Nelson Carlson Lake as 22-year-old Tyve Bulliner, of Minot Air Force Base.

The sheriff’s department, along with Max/Garrison Ambulance and dive teams from Ward County and Burlington responded to the lake around 2:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a drowning.

Investigators say Bulliner had been on a kayak with another person when it overturned.

The other person survived.

Dive crews located Bulliner, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

