Minot Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's shooting incident as 21-year-old Jordan Andrew Parisien.

Investigators determined that Parisien, who often went by his middle name Andrew, was the suspect's stepbrother.

The suspect, 22-year-old Damion Colvin, made his initial appearance on a AA-felony murder charge Thursday, and remains in custody on a $1 million bond

There is no threat to the public.