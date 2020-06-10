Victim identified in Minot murder investigation that led to South Dakota

Minot Police have identified the victim in a murder Monday as 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

Police said they responded to a welfare check of a woman late Monday afternoon in Minot, and the investigation led to South Dakota.

Police said law enforcement in South Dakota located 25-year-old Duell Clifton, and the victim's remains.

Duell Clifton is in custody in South Dakota, pending extradition to Minot.

Clifton will face charges of AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence.

A motion is filed to seal the affidavit in the case.