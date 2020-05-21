Victim identified in Minot fatal hit-and-run, vigil planned Thursday night

Minot Police have identified the victim in Wednesday night’s fatal hit-and-run as 18-year-old Michael Fenner.

Investigators say they believe Fenner was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of 17th Avenue SW and Broadway shortly before 10:30 p.m.

They say the driver of the vehicle in question immediately left the scene.

Fenner succumbed to his injuries at Trinity Hospital.

Members of the Minot community have scheduled an impromptu vigil Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Magic City Campus to honor Fenner’s memory.

Those who wish to mourn and show support should go to the MCC practice field.

Fenner was a senior at Minot High School and was due to graduate Friday.