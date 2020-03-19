Veterinary clinics continue to operate

Pet clinics are one those places that can't shut down, but vets are making sure they are keeping our furry friends healthy and safe during this outbreak of COVID-19.

All Pets Veterinary Clinic is taking precautions like increasing the frequency of cleaning in high touch areas such as chairs, counters and doorknobs, completing transactions over the phone, and allowing for medications and for animals to be picked up and dropped off from your car.

"We're running patients in and out to facilitate having as normal of an appointment as possible for them, while still trying to maintain their safety and boundaries and social distancing for everybody," said Veterinarian Brian Frenette.

The clinic says they're doing their best to limit wait times in public areas so just call ahead before you come.

