Veterans Rally for Resources in Minot amid COVID-19

The North Dakota Military Outreach Program and the Minot Vet Center are continuing to provide veterans resources despite COVID-19 limitations.

The two agencies hosted The Veterans Rally for Resources event in front of the Armed Forces Reserve Center Wednesday afternoon.

Masked representatives from local veteran agency providers were able to hand out resource information while also following COVID-19 guidelines.

Planners of the event say it is just as important to make sure veterans are up to date with what help is available to them.

"This is the very first rally, first event of its kind. We're just trying to reach out to anybody at this time that may have some special problems that they have run into and that will be looking for resources that we can connect them with," said Kelli Weiand, a representative from North Dakota Military Outreach.

The drive-thru rally allowed to attendees to stay in their vehicles and collect materials in a plastic bag to limit contact.

