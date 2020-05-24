Veteran honors the fallen

A local veteran wanted to make sure a ceremony was held to honor America's fallen soldiers.

Weather permitting, the display is set up at 110 Albatross Drive in Lincoln through Memorial Day. People are welcome to drive by or walk up outside the fence.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday Jim Nelson will be giving a brief presentation about why Americans honor Memorial Day.

“I think we tend to forget the cost of our freedom, we look at it in dollars and cents. We look at it as something, as the bottom line in a ledger, and it's not. It's somebody died, It was bought and paid for by blood,” said veteran, Jim Nelson.

The crosses in the display show the number of lives lost from each branch of the military since the Revolutionary War.