'Very emotional': State Fair leadership discusses decision to cancel 2020 event

The era of COVID-19 is prompting many of us to practice social distancing. But it poses the challenge to open-air venues like the North Dakota State Fair, of how do you enforce those distancing guidelines during a festival, and keep people healthy.

North Dakota State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien said the board discussed whether to hold this year's fair for the past month, and if they could realistically keep people spaced out or limit crowd sizes. With no clear idea of if and when the pandemic would subside, they had to make a move to resolve contracts, and to keep people safe.

“We really needed to make this decision for all involved, everyone. I mean the people that come to the fair for fun, but also the vendors, and for the staff, and for the exhibitors, and everyone. it's a safety concern,” said Korslien.

Korslien said discussion of the 2011 flood came up in talks. But while a parallel may be drawn between the years, she said more is up in the air with the current threat.

“The difference with the flood, we'd actually seen the water coming. It was here, it was standing here, we couldn’t get it out of our barns. With this pandemic, it's the unknown. When is it going to move on?" she said.

Korslien said her staff had been prepping the fairgrounds up until this point, and how have begun tearing down. She said it was a tough pill to swallow, but the team remains resolute.

“Very hard on the staff, very emotional this morning, but we'll make it work, and we'll make 2021 be the best that we possibly can,” she said.

She said they employ roughly 50 people year-round, but come fair time, they need as many as 200, some of which come from Minot Air Force Base.

The state fair is now in the process of refunding tickets that were already purchased, and planning for 2021.

Korslien also said rumors about the state fair receiving any insurance for cancellation are exactly that—rumors.

Anyone with questions on the refund process should contact the fair office at: (701) 857-7620.

More information can be found on the link attached to this story.