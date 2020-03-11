Velva water cleared for consumption update

The city of Velva has heard back from the state health department on nitrate levels in its water supply, and it's now safe for people of all ages to consume.

A recent test result showed levels more than 21 times higher than the standard, acceptable level.

The department of environmental quality says three follow up samples were recently taken from wells in Velva; 1.39 was the highest level found in shallow well.

A deeper well came back with no detections at all, and only 0.046 milligrams per liter of nitrate was found in the system itself.

“The city has been told what those results were, and they're letting the public know about that. They can go back to consuming the water. It will not have an effect on anybody's health at this point,” said Greg Wavra, with State Department of Environmental Equality.

The city of Velva thanked the public for its patience.