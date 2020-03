The Velva City Commission has decided to adjust liquor license restrictions due to COVID-19.

The enforcement of on sale liquor license restrictions will be temporarily suspended.

This will allow license holders to off sell alcohol as long as it is in its original, sealed packaging.

Curbside delivery is also available as long as it is within 25 feet of the licensed premises.

Off sale will be allowed only through April 6 or until the decision is revisited or bars have to close down.