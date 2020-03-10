Velva residents warned of nitrate levels in water

Residents of Velva are being advised to not give drinking water to children under six months old, after a recent test revealed levels of nitrate more than 21 times the standard limit.

According to the city of Velva, a March 4 test received Tuesday showed nitrate levels of 211.0 milligrams/liter, and the standard level is 10 mg/L.

Exposure to the levels can create serious health issues for infants, including shortness of breath, and what’s known as “blue baby syndrome.”

Tap water should not be used for making formula.

The water is safe to drink for adults and children more than six months of age, though women who are pregnant and others with specific health concerns should consult a doctor.

Boiling or freezing the water does not make it safe to consume.

The city of Velva is working with the North Dakota Department of Health to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Kelly Jemtrud with Velva Public Works tells Your News Leader they are taking three water samples to the state health department in Bismarck for further testing.

Jemtrud said the city gets 80 percent of its water supply from springs, and the remaining from wells.

He said the city is going door-to-door to speak with residents about the issue and put up flyers.

Anyone with questions should contact the city of Velva at: (701) 338-2258 or (701) 338-2660.