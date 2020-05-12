Velva church makes quilts for 2020 senior class

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church hosted a quilt giveaway Tuesday night for the Velva Public School senior class.

Church members worked on the quilts from the second Tuesday in January until the end of Lent in early April.

It's a tradition since 1988 for senior quilt committee members to wish the graduates well in the next chapter of their lives.

"I think the kids like it. They really do," said Cherrie Thomas.

"They make a point to be here. They seem like they're appreciative of getting a quilt. We want to give them these quilts because we want to remind them of their churches, and we're behind them. We pray that their next journey in life is successful," said Tina Wobbema.

St. Cecilia's rotates hosting the event with Oak Valley Lutheran Church in Velva.