UPDATE: Man in custody after accident knocks out power in NW Minot

9:50 UPDATE: Minot Police posted on Twitter Wednesday night that a 32-year-old man is in custody after striking two poles near Oak Park.

--

Some northwest Minot residents lost power Wednesday night after a vehicle struck an electric pole, according to the shift commander's desk with Minot Police.

The shift commander told Your News Leader they received a report that a vehicle struck a pole near the Oak Park Shopping Center, just north of the park, around 8:45 p.m.

The shift commander said the accident likely took out a transformer, leading to an unspecified number of area residences losing power.

Several Minot residents reported hearing a loud bang around the time of the incident.

Minot Police and Fire are on scene, as well as Xcel Energy.

The status of the driver of the vehicle or any passengers is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.