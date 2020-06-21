With the 2020 school year just around the corner, schools are encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on vaccines.

North Dakota Department of Health leaders said it's important parents get their children vaccinated now, rather than waiting until right before school starts.

Health officials said cost should not be a barrier to getting children up to date on immunizations.

Parents can use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccines for Children program.

"You can actually receive vaccines at no cost through the VFC program. Most health care providers in North Dakota who see pediatric patients are a part of that program and our local public health units are a part of that program as well," said North Dakota Department of Health Epidemiologist, Jenny Galbraith.

Eligibility for the program includes being completely uninsured, under insured, and this program is available for Native Americans as well.

Health care providers know about this program, make sure to mention it during the visit.