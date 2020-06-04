Utah CEO from Bismarck sentenced to 210 days for having more than 13,000 files of child porn

A Utah tech company CEO from Bismarck has been sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, a Utah Judge sentenced 40-year-old Douglas Saltsman to 210 days in jail and 48 months’ probation.

Prosecutors say during a search warrant of Saltsman’s home and electronics, law enforcement found 13,020 files of child pornography.

Investigators say the files contained videos and pictures of children ages 5 to 9 years old.

A petition to recall the judge that sentenced Saltsman has been created on change.org.

The petition currently has more than 130,000 signatures.

