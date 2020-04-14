Utah CEO from Bismarck pleads guilty for having more than 13,000 files of child porn

A Utah Tech company CEO from Bismarck pleaded guilty to charges related to having more than 13,000 files of child pornography.

Utah prosecutors say 40-year-old Douglas Saltsman pleaded guilty on March 19 to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents say Saltsman was being investigated after his IP address was linked to a shared file of child pornography in May of 2019.

According to documents, during a search warrant of Saltsman’s home and electronics, law enforcement found 13,020 files of child pornography.

Investigators say the files contained videos and pictures of children ages five to nine years old.

Saltsman is the founder of Saltmine.io, a blockchain and cryptocurrency company based in Sandy, Utah.

A sentencing is scheduled for Saltsman on May 14.