Upper Missouri Valley Fair organizers say the gathering will not happen this year.

Fair board members say they wouldn’t be able to stick to the state’s guidelines and requirements to host large events.

“Our number one priority is always to keep our community, fair goers, volunteers and board members safe,” they said in a news release.

While the fair won’t happen this year, workers will use the time to make improvements.

They say they will be back in 2021.