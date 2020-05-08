Upham man killed in crash near Bottineau

A 35-year-old Upham man died in an accident on County Road 47 roughly five miles south of Bottineau early Friday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed northbound around 3 a.m. when he drove off the roadway to the right, and overcorrected.

The patrol said he lost control, and his truck entered the west ditch and rolled.

The victim was tossed from the truck, and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

His name is withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

