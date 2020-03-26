Upgraded protocols at Minot Air Force Base amid COVID-19

Minot Air Force Base is following directives from Washington to upgrade its security protocol to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett recently instructed all U.S. Air Force Bases to upgraded to an even higher security protocol, called Health Protection Condition Charlie, or HPCON Charlie.

Many of the measures are already being followed on Minot Air Force Base, but some new measures include limited access for official business, and instructions for military personnel and civilians to limit off-base travel.

If you have any questions, you can email minot.covid.tips@us.af.mil for more information.

