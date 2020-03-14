Updated Covid-19 numbers for North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health tested 32 samples for the coronavirus Saturday and all 32 tests were negative.

The state's total number of tested cases is 86 negative, and one positive with six pending.

The NDDOH says 12 people are currently being monitored for symptoms.

No deaths have been reported and no one has been hospitalized because of the virus.

Montana

Montana's governor reported two more cases state Saturday. That brings the total in Montana to seven; one of those cases is a part-time Montana resident with no documented exposures in Montana.

One hundred and three tests have come back negative in Montana. Thirty people have been monitored by public health; four are still being monitored.

South Dakota

In South Dakota the Health Department reports nine people have tested positive, 182 tests have come back negative and three tests are pending.