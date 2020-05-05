Update to coronavirus impact on Job Service ND

Businesses may be gradually reopening but unemployment continues to be a issue for many in the Magic City during the pandemic.

At Tuesday's joint press conference a representative from job service ND provided the numbers on North Dakota unemployment.

According to Job Service, more than 70,000 people throughout the state filed for unemployment since mid-March not including what are known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.

"There have been 10,240 PUA claims those are the claims for the self-employed, 1099 workers, gig workers, and those that do not qualify for regular unemployment," said Job Service ND workforce center manager, Susan Ogurek.

Although jobs are returning, requirements for unemployment are still suspended.

"Right now the work search that used to be a requirement it is still under the executive order being registered on the employment side of job service again that is waived," said Ogurek.

To process applications more efficiently, job service ND announced it will extend operating hours.

"Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, the center will have extended hours they will be opening at 7:30 am and will be open until 6 p.m.," said Ogurek.

For more information on how to file visit the jobs ND website.

The job service facilities plan to reopen to the public next month.