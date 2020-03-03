Upcoming ballot question causes concerns for Burleigh County commissioners

Burleigh County commissioners say they're concerned about an upcoming ballot question asking if the county auditor-treasurer and recorder positions should be appointed rather than elected.

Commissioners discussed saving the question for November rather than putting it on the June ballot.

"I think the primary is going to be muddled somewhat and the people may misunderstand what we're trying to do." said Jim Peluso, Burleigh commissioner.

The decision was delayed until the next county commission meeting. ​