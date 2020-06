Voters elected Ken Kitzman and incumbent Cliff Hovda to the Minot Park Board, unofficial results indicate.

According to results from the Ward County Auditor, Kitzman received 3,628 votes, followed by Hovda with 2,950.

Justin Hammer came in third with 2,620, followed by Jeff Risk in fourth with 2,606, and incumbent Steve Wharton with 2,250.

The results are unofficial, pending canvassing.