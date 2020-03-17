University of Mary suspends in-person classes

According to its website, the University of Mary will suspend in-person classes based on the new federal directives in development. Classes are expected to resume Monday, March 23 with the last day of the term on April 23.

I have some difficult news to share with you.

I’ve personally spoken twice earlier today with the ND Department of Health to confer and seek clear guidance. They have been really helpful, noting that the actions we have taken and communicated meet or exceed all guidance/directives that have been offered by them or by the Centers for Disease Control. We specifically discussed the low risk of community spread of the virus in small classroom settings, which we have implemented. We had their “blessing” for our plan, along with their commitment to work with us moving forward.

All along, our intention has been to preserve your experience of education and community in the midst of rapidly changing circumstances. So long as we could attend to both your flourishing and your safety, this has been our guiding principle.

But I’ve just spoken with the Health Department again, and new federal directives in development will make it impossible for us to continue with in-person classes. I’m very sorry about this, and I know it will be a bitter disappointment for you – our students, faculty, and staff. We have been surprised by how few of you thus far have chosen to transition to online instruction.

But anticipating the possibility that travel between states may soon be restricted, it seems important to act on this new information with enough time for students to return home, if they wish.

Our final day of in-person classes and regular campus schedule will be tomorrow, March 17, and the remainder of the week will be reserved for travel and to allow our faculty the chance to transition all of their classes to a fully online format for the rest of the term

Classes will begin again on Monday, March 23, now continuing into what had been scheduled for finals week. And so the last day of the term will be April 23.

Residential students wishing to remain on campus as they complete their courses online will need to inform us of this intention using a form that will be provided to all students. We will circulate that form so that you have it sometime tomorrow.

I am also concerned for any of our students who are now placed in a situation of exceptional hardship, and we are considering how we might best be there for them at this time.

I’m sure that there will be many questions as we navigate the days ahead, and we will do our best to answer them as they arise. These have been difficult days for all of us, I know.

In the midst of it all, we are seeking the face of God and His providential care for all of us. Please know this for sure: with all of my heart, I am holding you in my prayers.

In Mary,

Monsignor James Shea

President