University of Mary plans to resume classes in the fall

As North Dakota slowly reopens, colleges and institutions are working on reentry plans for the fall.

University of Mary leaders announced intentions to resume on-campus classes in September.

Leaders say they are closely monitoring the pandemic and are working with the state in regards to guidelines for gatherings, and if there will still be a need for social distancing in September.

UMary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said: "Changing the class sizes, putting them into different spaces, bigger spaces, etc., but the one blessing for the University of Mary is we don't have huge classes. You know we don't have an auditorium of two to 300 kids in a biology class. Most of our classes our faculty to student ratio is 14-to-1."

While students are away for the summer months, UMary plans on doing a deep clean of its campus.

Richter said the university is preparing for the worst but is hoping to return back to normal in September.

