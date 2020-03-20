United Way works to help homeless during pandemic

While there are many people who have the option to self-quarantine in their own home, there are those who have no home to go to in Bismarck and Mandan.

Space is tight at the homeless shelter so social distancing is almost impossible.

Despite that, precautions are still being taken such as having clients wash their hands as soon as they come in.

Staff is working hard to help people to move into housing as quickly as possible.

MSA United Way’s Executive Director Jena Gullo said, "We're looking for funds to be able to put them up in a hotel until we can find them an apartment and get them back up on their feet again."

Gullo says some of her workers have chosen to say home due to COVID-19 fears.

The shelter has requested protective gear for her workers like gloves, masks, and even gowns from the Health Department.

The United Way has started a fund to help local people in need who have been affected by COVID-19 and 100% of the donations will remain local. You can donate on their website: https://www.msaunitedway.org/covid-19