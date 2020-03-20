United Way continues to support students amidst school closures

Schools closing have had rippling impacts across the state, including food insecurity for children.

Minot Public Schools started providing students with lunches and breakfast earlier this week, and now a local nonprofit is making sure elementary children have food over the weekends.

The Souris Valley United Way program Backpack Buddies provides six meals and snacks for students over the weekends.

They normally give bags of food to school administrators who distribute them discreetly. Since schools are closed, volunteers are now handing them out personally.

“With not being in school and stuff it's still important for us to try to gather this food and get it to the schools. That the way the kids are still being fed and getting the proper nutrition,” said Kelsey Bercier, a volunteer.

Every week more than 200 bags of food go to seven schools across Minot.

The United Way also started an emergency food drive for the siblings or parent of the students.

