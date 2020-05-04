Undocumented immigrant arrested in Burleigh County for child pornography

A man arrested in Burleigh County for immigration violations is charged for having child pornography on his cell phone.

In February, 32-year-old Benito Gomez-Lopez was pulled over in Burleigh County for speeding. He was detained for immigration violations and taken to the Bottineau Border Station.

At the station, police say they found a video of a child performing a sex act on his cell phone.

Investigators for the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations say the video had been distributed through an app.

Gomez-Lopez is charged with possession of certain material prohibited and promoting an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

